Services for Bridget Diane Byars, 47, of Temple will be noon Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Carlos Davis and Michael Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Davilla Cemetery in Davilla.
Mrs. Byars died June 23 at a Waco hospital.
She was born June 27, 1973, in Temple to James W. Smith and Alma D. Allen. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. She received a medical assistant certification from the Austin Career Institute in Austin. She married John A. Byars. She was a member of Crestview Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Christopher Wells of Temple; two daughters, Jasmine Connell and Destinee Byars, both of Temple; her mother of Temple; two brothers, Dexter Smith of Houston and Michael Smith of Temple; two sisters, Jennifer Bennett and Sylvia Bailey, both of Temple; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.