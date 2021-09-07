Services for Sandy Servantez, 54, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Amado Ramos officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Servantez died Monday, Aug. 30.
She was born June 13, 1967, in Temple to Isabel and Hipolita Servantez. She graduated from Temple High School in 1985. She moved to Richmond, Va., in 1988. She worked at Lowes.
Survivors include a son, Sebastian Bishoff; four sisters, Rachel Depoy, Oralia Wilson, Victoria Osterholt and Bernadette Moreno; and three brothers, Fidel Dearri, Alexander Servantez and Isabel Servantez Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at ovarian.org.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.