Services for Pat Alan Hughes, 63, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God in Moody.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Hughes died Monday, March 29, in Temple.
He was born July 17, 1957, in Florence to Jim and Billie Hughes. He graduated from Moody High School in 1975. He then joined the United States Air Force, serving as a senior airman at Upper Heyford, England, from 1975-78. He married Marlene Turnbo on Dec. 16, 1979, in Belton. He was the department manager of Occupational Medicine at Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital for 11 years. He was also a pastor for over 30 years, and an umpire.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Amber Schaefer and Alicia Elliot; a son, Justin Hughes; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.