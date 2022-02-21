BELTON — Services for Larry Lee Martin, 69, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Tom Henderson officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in Bear Creek Cemetery in Bertram.
Mr. Martin died Wednesday, Feb. 16.
He was born July 22, 1952, to Marion G. Martin and Rosalee Hays Martin Mandigo in Fort Worth. He grew up and graduated high school in Bertram. He married Deborah Diane Browning on Feb. 23, 1974. They later moved to Belton. He married Fran Pedron on Oct. 30, 2010. He worked as a carpenter most of his life. He coached youth baseball and softball teams.
He was preceded in death by his first wife.
Survivors include his second wife; a son, Jeff Martin; a daughter, Charlotte Martin Landry; a sister, Theresa Martin; his stepfather John “Wink” Mandigo; and four grandchildren.