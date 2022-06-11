CAMERON — Services for Ronald Jasper Shelton, 81, of Cameron will be held in private.
Mr. Shelton died Wednesday, June 8, in Polk County.
He was born Sept 4, 1940, in Cameron to Max L. and Dora Frances Bell Shelton. He married Gloria Ann Marak. He was a machinist.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Tim Shelton.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two sons, Michael Shelton and Scotty Shelton, both of Cameron; a daughter, Valerie Andress of Cameron; a brother, Rick Brock of Georgetown; two sisters, Margie Light of Dallas and Margie Shelton of Cameron; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.