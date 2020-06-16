SAN ANTONIO — No services are planned for Rita Nieto, 54, of San Antonio and formerly of Temple.
Her body will be cremated.
She died May 16 at her residence.
She was born March 30, 1966, in Bellville to Pedro Nieto and Regina Medrano. She graduated from Temple High School. She worked at DHS in Temple. She also worked for the Railroad Commission in Austin and USAA in San Antonio. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include four brothers, Frank Medrano Sr., Johnny Nieto, Pete Nieto Sr. and Andrew Nieto; and five sisters, Theresa Berru, Patricia Schnell of Round Rock, Benita Schramme of Brenham, Alice Tobar of Bryan and Helen Jimenez of Heidenheimer.
San Antonio Crematory in San Antonio is in charge of arrangements.