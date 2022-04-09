BELTON — Services for Karin Wilson, 79, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Wilson died Thursday, March 31, in Temple.
She was born July 12, 1942, in Germany to Theodor Matthias and Maria Roder Dahm. She married Andrew Wilson in 1969. She was a custodian.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; two sons, Klaus-Peter Jager of Hilo, Hawaii, and Guido Jager of Belton; a brother, Ewald Dahm of Germany; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.