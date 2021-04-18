Services for Evelyn Yates, 91, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Yates died Wednesday, April 14, at a local care center.
She was born Sept. 17, 1929, in Temple to Lillie Mae and Alfonzo Snellings. She graduated from Temple High School in 1946. She married Henry Yates on Feb. 24, 1951.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Michael.
Survivors include a son, Perry Yates of Morgan’s Point Resort.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.Alz.org).
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.