ROCKDALE — Services for Debbie Evans, 70, of Taylor and formerly of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Ms. Evans died Friday, Sept. 3, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born Aug. 14, 1951, in Cameron to Dennis and Alyne Alexander Todd. She was a graduate of Rockdale High School. She worked as a deposit operations specialist with Citizens National Bank for 15 years, retiring Dec. 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald Caywood of Rockdale and Jimmy Evans of Bull Shores, Ark.; a daughter, Heather Caywood Thomas of Rockdale; four sisters, Susan Johnston, Donna Vasquez and Robin Yoakum, all of Rockdale, and Kim Giles of Gorman, Ark.; a brother, Cody Yoakum; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.