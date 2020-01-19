ROSEBUD — Services for Mary Jones, 83, of Lott will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Laurie Ann Tuttle officiating.
Burial will be in Seale Round Prairie Cemetery near Marquez.
Mrs. Jones died Saturday, Jan. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Temple to Delma and Prebble Tillman Janeway. She married Lynn Jones on Nov. 12, 1954. She worked for Darr Equipment Co. in Irving and Mary’s Good Burger in Lott. She was a member of Little Deer Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Susanne Jones.
Survivors include two sons, Ricky Jones of Rosebud and Doug Jones of Lott; a daughter, Kay Tobias of Lott; two brothers, Bobby Janeway of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kenneth Janeway of Belton; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.