Services for Daniah Elizabeth O’Leary-Lane, 47, of Forest Hill and formerly of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. C.E. Maze officiating.
Mrs. O’Leary-Lane died Tuesday, March 3, at a Dallas hospital.
She was born Feb. 16, 1973, in Houston to Deborah Elizabeth Brooks Sisneroz. She graduated from Temple High School. She attended Temple College. She received a nursing degree from Harris College in Fort Worth. She married Joshua Rodell Lane on Jan. 5, 2015. She was a member of First True Love Baptist Church in Fort Worth.
Survivors include her husband of Forest Hill; four daughters, Kaycee Brooks of Las Vegas, Courtlyn Dunn of Killeen, Kingsleigh O’Leary of Forest Hill and Kameryn Smith of Fort Worth; three sons, Kerrington Smith of Dallas County, and Colby Brooks and Kelvin Brooks, both of Killeen; her mother of Killeen; a brother, Desmond Brooks of Killeen; her grandmother, Freddie Jean Finley of Killeen; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.