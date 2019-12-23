BELTON — Services for Losa Albarez Amador, 74, of Troy will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Crossroads Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Amador died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at a local hospital.
She was born March 12, 1945, in Lamesa to Aurora and Catarino Albarez. She worked for Texas Instruments and Visiting Angels.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Herschel “Leroy” Stanford and Jimmie Vaughn Stanford Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Ruben Amador; a son, Darren “Cody” Amador of Troy; two daughters, Mary McNutt of Troy and Cynthia Stanford of Morgan’s Point Resort; two brothers, Ruben Albarez and Catarino Albarez Jr., both of Denver City; a sister, Vera Villa of Denver City; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.