Billy Ray Reid
Billy Ray Reid, artist, truck driver, traveler and avid fisherman passed away peacefully at his home on June 19th, 2023. Kitty, his wife of 63 years and his beloved dog Rosy were by his side. Bill was born January 27th, 1941, in Temple, TX to Ira Sanford Reid and Eva Pauline Cantrell.
He attended Temple Schools and spent his young years being raised on the family farm along with his sister Mary. He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base outside of Rapid City, South Dakota. This is where he spent his 4-year enlistment and where he met his wife Catherine “Kitty” Carlton. They were blessed with their first child, Susan, in 1960. After his enlistment was up, they moved back to central Texas where he started truck driving. Their son David was born in 1962 and daughter Jenny in 1965. Bill was a truck driver for Western Auto for over 20 years and retired in 1998. He was a man of many talents. He spent many days and nights fishing the lakes of Texas in tournaments and for pleasure with his fishing buddies. These fishing trips often produced close to 500 fish and many fishing stories. He spent summer days with his family boating, tubing, and learning to water-ski at Belton Lake. There were many family trips to the Texas coast for deep sea fishing. Bill was also a good carpenter. He added an addition to their first home and he and Kitty completely renovated their current home that was built in the 1800’s. He enjoyed raising cows for a while and planting and plowing the acreage he had along with the yearly gardens that were prolific. He and Kitty liked to sail and went on sailing trips to the Cayman Islands, Virgin Islands, and Florida. They purchased their own sailboat, and he had the idea of sailing the open seas. Bill obtained his captain’s license in 2006. After selling the sailboat, they purchased an RV and traveled throughout the US and Canada on extended trips. Bill started wood carving in the late 1970’s which led to him painting with acrylics, oil, pastels, watercolors and sketching with charcoal. He was a self-taught artist who in 1981 won Best in Show at The Waco Art Center’s competition. This led to him having his first solo art exhibit. In 2022 The Brinton Art Museum in Sheridan, Wyoming presented the exhibition “Spirits of the West: Bill Reid Retrospective”. He was very excited and proud of this honor. Bill was a 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 13902 and was once awarded Knight of the Year.
Bill is survived by his wife Kitty of Troy; his children Susan Tipton (Steve) of San Antonio, David Reid of Moffat, and Jennifer Watson of Troy; sister Mary Clark (Richard) of Temple; 3 grandchildren Ashley Fowler of Troy, Evan Watson of Forney and Shelley Beacham of Riverview, FL as well as 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Monday June 26th from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be held June 27th, 1pm at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple. A burial will follow at Little Flock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart of Texas SPCA, Bell County Animal Shelter or Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
