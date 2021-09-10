Addison Crockett Bryant
Addison Crockett Bryant age 72, of Temple, passed away suddenly on September 7, 2021 in Temple, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Meridian at 10 A.M.. Burial will be held at the Morgan Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe McAninch, Ricky Jourden, J.W. Jourden, Doug Rennert, Jr., David Brown and Randy Lane.
Addison Crockett Bryant was born on July 31, 1949 in Dallas, Texas, to Alton and Barbara Wingert Bryant. He married Eunice Lane on October 8, 1988 in Meridian, Texas. Addison owned and operated a dentist office in Flower Mound for a number of years before going to work for the Department of Corrections in Gatesville. He worked as a dentist in Gatesville for 15 years.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Eunice Bryant of Temple; brother, Charlie Bryant and wife, Barbara, of Dallas; sisters-in-law, Patricia McAninch and husband, Joe, of Meridian, Janice Siedle and husband, Bob, of Arlington, Mary Helen Lane of Arlington; brother-in-law, Ricky Jourden and wife, Billie, of Meridian; nieces and nephews, J.W. Jourden and wife, Amy, of Temple, Theresa Lane and husband, Brian, of Tonkawa, Oklahoma, Melissa Rennert and husband, Doug, Jr., of Temple; great-nieces and great-nephews, Chloe Rennert of San Antonio, Sydney Rennert and fiance, Travis of Bryan, Elissa Rennert of Temple, Whitley Jourden of Stephenville, Matthew Rennert of Temple; life-long friends, Fred and Linda Weaver and their son, Shawn all of Gatesville; numerous other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements were entrusted to Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas 254-435-2792.
