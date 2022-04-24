Services for Raymond Lee Kohut, 60, of Moffat will by 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Kohut died Monday, April 18, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 30, 1961, to Frances Brenek and Johnnie H. Kohut Sr. in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School. He worked for H-E-B from 1980 to 1997, and Artco Bell since 1999. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
Survivors include two sisters, Elizabeth A. Arnold and Marie F. Wolf, both of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary at 7 p.m.