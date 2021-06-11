Gloria Sebek Marek
Gloria Sebek Marek, 81, passed away at her home in Wylie, Texas on June 6, 2021, after an 8 month battle with breast cancer. Gloria was born in Rosebud, Texas on March 23, 1940.
Gloria worked as a bookkeeper until she was 71 years old. She worked at JC Penney, Intercontinental and Richland Community College.
Gloria enjoyed attending her three daughters’ softball games during their high school years. She always went to the North Garland High School football games supporting the Mam’selles where all three daughters were active participants.
She was an avid estate sale shopper and always stopped at any estate sale that she passed on the road. She also enjoyed fishing and spending time with family at the farm.
A private family burial will take place on Thursday, June 10 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Lavon, Texas.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Johnny L. Marek who passed away on February 8, 2021, her parents Frank Sebek and Helen Sebek and her brother, Larry Sebek.
She is survived by her three daughters, Karen Marek of Garland, Brenda Fielding and husband Tim of Plano, and Cathy Muhlbauer and husband Mitch of Saint Paul. Gloria is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Amber, Ashley, Clint, Lauren, Aaron and Erica. Great grandchildren Logan, Magnolia, Juniper, Gideon, Samson, Zayden, Zuri and an additional Great granddaughter due in November, 2021.
Paid Obituary