ROCKDALE — Services for Gabriel “Gene” Garza, 61, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Harvey Abke officiating.
Burial will be in Garza Cemetery.
Mr. Garza died Monday, Feb. 3, at a Mexia hospital.
He was born Sept. 4, 1958, in Cameron to Gabriel R. and Rosa Ruth Leyendecker Garza. He married Brenda Sue Minor on Nov. 11, 2011, in Milano. He worked at Alcoa, WS Industries and PCI.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Marie Garza; and a son, Hagen Eugene Garza.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; six children, Terry L. Garza and Emily F. Garza, both of Rockdale, Victoria E. Garza of Bastrop, Buck D. Garza of Cedar Park, Diana Juarez of Franklin and Joel Juarez of Fort Worth; a brother, Ernest Garza of Rockdale; four sisters, Melba Garza of Cedar Park, and Irene Garza, Cathy Stracener and Martha Garza, all of Rockdale; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.