Services for Visente Albarado, 84, of Heidenheimer will be at a later date.
Mr. Albarado died Saturday, April 4, at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1935, in Bremond to Joe and Pima Alvarado. He married Rebecca Carmona on Nov. 14, 1958. He worked for Belco/BFW and Neu-tek Construction Co.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Richard; a daughter, Becky; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Vincent Alvarado Jr. of Bastrop and Frank Alvarado of Georgetown; four daughters, Rosa Gray, Christine Rodriguez, Betty Alvarado and Helen Fallis, all of Temple; three sisters, Janie Montelongo, Benarda Perales of Hearne and Manuela Hernandez of Bryan; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.