GATESVILLE — Services for Joe Travis Floyd, 87, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville with Dr. Levi Price officiating.
Private burial will be in Gatesville City Cemetery.
Mr. Floyd died Friday, May 27.
He was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Pecan Grove to Howard and Gladys Ogle Floyd. He graduated from Jonesboro High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Carolyn Winkler in 1958. He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration. He attended First Baptist Church in Gatesville.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Tamara Floyd Williford and Sandra Deen; a sister, Pauline Young; a brother, Bill Floyd; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Texas, 7719 Wood Hollow Dr., Ste. 157, Austin, TX 78731; or to Gatesville First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.