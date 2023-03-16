Services for Theresa Vanegas Arriaga, 74, of Temple, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Arriaga died Thursday, March 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 1, 1948, to Edward and Mary Nieto Vanegas in Marlin. She worked as a teacher’s aide for Temple ISD and volunteered for Baylor Scott & White Hospice. She was a member of Goodwill Baptist Church in Temple, Baptist Women’s Group, and Bell County Retired School Employees Association. She married Eleazar Arriaga Jr. in 1969.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Eleazar “Alec” Arriaga III; and three sisters, Virginia Dye, Lil Edwards and Mary Gonzales.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.