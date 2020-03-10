Elaine Xylpha Adams died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Providence Hospice Place. Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Bartlett City Cemetery with Rev. Ken James officiating. The family will receive visitors 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Providence Park Chapel at a later date.
Elaine was born June 17, 1922, in Bartlett, Texas, to Ed and Josephine Adams. She was a graduate of Bartlett High School and Baylor University. Before retiring in 1987, she was Supervisor of General Accounting at Brazos Electric Cooperative, where she was employed for 40 years. She was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, where she enjoyed serving in the 1st Grade Sunday School Department. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, E.L. Adams, Jr.; brother-in-law, R.C. Barnes, Jr; and sisters, LaNelle Adams and Frances Barnes.
She is survived by a nephew, B. L. Barnes and wife, Gigi, of Waco.
Honorary pallbearers are retired and active employees of Brazos Electric Cooperative.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Catherine’s and Providence Hospice Place for the excellent care she received.
Memorials may be made to Central Texas Sr. Ministry – Meals on Wheels or Columbus Ave. Baptist Church Building Fund.