Patsy Lee Fischer
Patsy Lee Fischer, 70, of Rosebud, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud. Rev. Jody Hickman will officiate.
She was born October 18, 1950 in Dallas to William and Wanda Blakley Fischer. Patsy grew up in Rosebud and graduated from Rosebud High School in 1969, Baylor University in 1972, and then earned a Master’s degree in piano from the University of Southern California.
She loved music from an early age and was a very accomplished pianist and organist. She frequently used those musical skills during the years in her churches. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rosebud most of her life.
Patsy was an executive with Verizon in Dallas. She moved back to Rosebud where she lived with and cared for her mother. As everyone who knew her was aware, her beloved animals were always a main focus in her life. She could not pass by a stray dog and frequently took them into her home. They were all special to her and she gave them the best lives any dog could have! Patsy was an excellent cook and put her heart into the holidays for her family. She saw to it that everyone got their favorites, always homemade with love. Fruitcake, pasta, and delicious desserts were just some of her specialties. She was an avid gardener and frequently canned and preserved her plentiful harvest. She enjoyed trying her hand at unusual plants and flowers, and they usually thrived under her care. She was very talented at making her own ceramics.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her cousins, T.H. and Ann Barr and Trey Barr, who lovingly cared for her in her final years, as well as numerous other cousins. Words cannot express our gratitude to her professional caregivers who made it possible to fulfill her wish to stay in her home.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary