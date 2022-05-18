Reginald John Peterson
Reginald John Peterson was called to eternal life on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the home of his caregivers in Temple, TX. The son of the late Donald and Evelyn (Karloff) Peterson, he was born in Pender, NE, on February 24, 1948. Soon after he was received into Christ’s Kingdom through the sacrament of Baptism. Reg was confirmed in the Christian faith at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Raymond, SD
In 1966, he graduated from Clark High School in South Dakota. He continued his education at the University of Chicago, the University of South Dakota and Northwestern University. He received his degree at Northwestern University. Following his education he lived and worked in various cities in Texas.
He was united in marriage to Francis Broussard on February 29, 2000, in Temple.
Throughout his life Reg loved to listen to music, read books, watch sporting events, and meet people. And most of all he loved his Savior and the church.
Those surviving include his sister, Mary (Kenneth) Edenhauser; an aunt, Muriel Young; a stepdaughter, Michelle Kirksey; step-granddaughters, Tyler, Carolina, and Linnea; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two infant brothers, a stepson, and a stepson-in-law.
Cremation already having taken place, a Memorial Service of thanksgiving to the Lord will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 21st at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 2016 Marlandwood Road, Temple, TX.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Temple.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, Texas is handling arrangements.
Paid Obituary