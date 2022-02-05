BELTON — Services for Jerome Pechal, 90, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Pechal died Friday, Jan. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 31, 1931, in Belton to John J. and Jannie Palla Pechal. He graduated from Belton High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954. He married Connie Cast on July 16, 1953, in Belton. He worked for the Belton post office before retiring. He was a member of the Church of Christ and later became a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. He married Jarmille “Jeri” Pokorney Steger on Jan. 24, 1998.
He was preceded in death by his first wife in 1983; by his second wife on Nov. 3, 2021; and by three sons, Terry Jerome Pechal, Gregory Scott Pechal and James Allen Pechal.
Survivors include two stepsons, Roy Steger and Tim Steger; a stepdaughter, Angie Elliott; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the tree fund at North Belton Cemetery, P.O. Box 1531, Belton, TX 76513.
