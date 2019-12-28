Services with military honors for Robert “Bob” Sodek, 87, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Peter Jackson officiating.
Mr. Sodek died Friday, Dec. 27, at a local care facility.
He was born March 27, 1932, in Ratibor to Anton and Matilda Naivar Sodek. He graduated from Belton High School in 1950. He attended Temple Junior College. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. His decorations include a Purple Heart. He married Sophie Hanusch on May 5, 1956. He was owner and operator of Temple Tile. He was a member of the Disabled Veterans of America and SPJST Lodge No. 47.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Ron Sodek of Sugar Land; three daughters, Karen Bartek of Little River-Academy, Janet Lyon of Bartlett and Linda Rippert of Belton; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.