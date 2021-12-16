Services for Rosie Mae Freeman White, 66, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Mark Bleach officiating.
Mrs. White died Friday, Dec. 3, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 20, 1955, in Falls County to J.T. and Juanita Paul Freeman. She graduated from Troy High School in Troy and attended Temple College. She attended Ministry of Divine Purpose in Temple. She married Stephen White on March 19, 1978. She worked as a secretary and receptionist at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple and also for her family’s business, White’s Remodeling.
She was preceded in death by her husband May 25, 2015.
Survivors include two sons, Moses White of Dallas and Matthew White of Troy; a daughter, Stephine White of Troy; a brother, Roy Freeman of Pendleton; three sisters, Vivian Freeman, Justina Freeman and Lillian Evans, all of Temple; and eight grandchildren.