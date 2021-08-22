Garrett “Craig” Chupik
February 11, 1978 – August 9, 2021
Garrett Craig Chupik passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home in San Angelo, TX due to COVID-19 related complications. Craig was born in Temple, TX on February 11, 1978 to Linda Thorp Chupik and Garry Lynn Chupik. Craig married the love of his life, Ashle Jumper on June 8, 2008 in Las Vegas, NV. Craig was a wonderful and loving husband and a devoted son.
Craig is preceded in death by his father, Garry Lynn Chupik as well as his paternal grandparents, Henry E. Chupik and Matilda Pitrucha Chupik, and his maternal grandparents, Charles M. Thorp Sr. and Joan Byars Thorp. He is survived by his loving wife Ashle Jumper Chupik of San Angelo, TX, his mother Linda Thorp Chupik of Fort Worth, TX, his uncle Charles “Chuck” M. Thorp, and wife Natalie Horn Thorp as well as two nieces Cassidy Dene Thorp, and Taylor Joan Thorp all from Dripping Springs, TX. Craig is also survived by other Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. He was proceeded in death by several uncles and an aunt.
Craig grew up in Temple, TX and graduated from Temple High School in 1996. Craig attended and graduated from Texas A&M in 2000 with a degree in Finance. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. Craig and Ashle moved to San Angelo and were owners and operators of DoubleDaves Pizzaworks. Prior to moving to San Angelo, Craig was a business banker in Fort Worth, TX . Craig was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He spent so much time with his uncles and cousins at the deer leases in the hill country of Texas and in Rockport, TX pursuing his passions.
Craig has touched the lives of so many people and so many friends always spoke so highly of him. He was the one who would give you the shirt off his back, and recently someone referred to him as a “gentle giant” which was a great description. He was so kind and loving to all who crossed his path. Craig left us way too soon and he will be missed more than words can ever describe.
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Bellwood Memorial Park located at 8575 Airport Rd. Temple, TX 76502 at 10:30 AM. The cemetery is located near the intersection of Hwy 36 and Hwy 317 across from the Temple Municipal Airport west of Temple, TX. Scanio-Harper funeral home will handle the arrangements.
