Services for James T. Tabor, 92, of Copperas Cove and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Tabor died Friday, May 14, at a local care center.
He was born March 2, 1929, in San Angelo to Turner Thomason “T.T.” and Ruby Tabor. He attended Midland High School. He married Eileen Davis on October 2, 1947, in Midland. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Johnny Lynn Tabor.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Couch of Kempner; a brother, Turner Thomason Tabor Jr. of Lake Whitney; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.