ROCKDALE — Services for Michael Albert Nickels, 69, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Friday in Glenrest Cemetery in Big Lake with the Rev. Aaron Gregory officiating.
Mr. Nickels died Sunday, Dec. 7, in Cameron.
He was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Rockdale to George J. “Buck” and Sadie Raye Blackmon Nickels. He worked in the oil business and was a rancher.
He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy.
Survivors include a son, Jason Nickels of Little River-Academy; two daughters, Brandi Petree of Granbury and Betheny Nickels of San Angelo; a brother, Larry Nickels of Red Oak; two sisters, Nancy Leftwich of Cameron and Sandra Gilbert of College Station; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.