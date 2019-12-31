BELTON — Services for J.C. “Cotton” Carver, 93, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with Tom Bever officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Carver died Sunday, Dec. 29.
He was born June 21, 1926, in Iowa Park to Wade Carlton and Eula Mae Pickett Carver. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Juanita Louise Clark on Dec. 16, 1944, in Belton. He worked for Shallow Ford Construction. He was a member of Belton Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Diane Vinson of Belton; and a sister, Yvegene White of Cameron.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.