SALADO — Services for Laureano Ortiz Tovar, 77, of Salado will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado with the Rev. Jude Uche officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Historic Cemetery.
Mr. Tovar died Saturday, Feb. 27, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Nov. 3, 1943, in San Miguel de Allende, Guandajuato, Mexico, to Silvestre Ortiz Chavez and Josefina Villafranco Yanez. He married Maria Carmen Ortiz Tovar Valle.
Survivors include his wife; 11 children; and several grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.