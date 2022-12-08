Services for Don Lee David, 63, of Temple, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery in Temple, with the Rev. Daniel Blane Sr. officiating.
Mr. David died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at his residence in Temple.
He was born Oct. 23, 1957, to Dock and Olivia David in Little River. He attended schools in Bartlett. He worked at Hill Grainery in Bartlett; park services for City of Georgetown; and did roadside, park and highway clean up at the City of Round Rock. Don was a member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Bartlett.
Survivors include five brothers, James David, and Clement David, both of Rockdale, Carl David of Copperas Cove, Jackson Moore of Houston, and Dock Carl David of Dallas; four sisters, Darline Fisher of Temple, Dorothy Davis, and Ernestine Buchanan both of Killeen, and Delores Nealy of Georgetown.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
