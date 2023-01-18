BELTON — Services for Mary Frances Brown, 96, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Sharp Cemetery near Rockdale with the Rev. Bob Livingston officiating.
Mrs. Brown died Monday, Jan. 16, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 23 1926, to Charlie and Mary Dixon Duncan in Rockdale. She graduated from the University of Mary Harden Baylor and Baylor University. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She married W. E. Bill Brown on July 25, 1948, in Rockdale. She worked as a teacher and substitute teacher. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Steven Lane Brown.
Survivors include a son, Ronnie Brown; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sharp Cemetery 10267 FM 486, Rockdale, TX 76567, of the First Presbyterian Church in Belton, 2500 N. Church St. Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.