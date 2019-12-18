Ernestine J. Blake
Ernestine J. Blake, 72 of Moody, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
A memorial service for Mrs. Blake will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3 o’clock p.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Sanchez officiating. A reception and meal will follow at Sunset Ranch in Moody. Her burial will be on the family’s property at a later date and will be held with close family and friends.
Ernestine was born on January 29, 1947 in Huntington, West Virginia. She was raised by her grandparents Noah Smoot and Sandy Lou Smoot. She grew up in Chesapeake, Ohio where she later met and married Richard A. Blake Sr. Ernestine became a military wife for 20 years. At the end of her husband’s tour they were stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas. Texas is where they decided to retire and have remained here for over 30 years.
Ernestine is survived by her husband Richard A. Blake Sr. Also surviving is her son Richard A. Blake Jr. and daughter Rochelle Lynn Blake Gauna as well as her son-in-law Raymond Gauna Jr. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Amanda Rooney, Tyler Blake, Angelica Gauna, Raymond Gauna III and Bryce Gauna. 2 great-grandchildren Zane and Paisley Gauna are also surviving.
