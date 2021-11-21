CAMERON — Services for Betty Lou Mueck, 74, of Calvert will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Pavilion in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Mueck died Friday, Nov. 19, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Maysfield to Howard and Edna Burkeen Peel. She married Monte Ray Mueck, and he preceded her in death in 1993. She worked in several occupations, from heavy equipment operator to home health care.
Survivors include two sons, Jim Joe Boyd of Hammond and John Wayne Boyd of Pennsylvania; a daughter, Betty Renee Boyd of Hammond; a brother, Alvin Peel of Caldwell; a sister, Mary Katherine Messer of Rockdale; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.