Services for Jason Ray Jackson, 49, of Little River Academy will be 3 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Chris Cannon officiating.
Mr. Jackson died Saturday, March 26, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 30, 1972, in Dallas to Dwaine and Donna Jones Jackson. He married Kat George in 1992. He worked for Hallcon.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; two sons, Jon-Michel Jackson of Little River Academy and Travis Alan Jackson of Temple; his mother of Temple; two sisters, Jennifer Blair of Detroit and Amy Pyle of Troy; a stepmother, Sara Jackson of Little River Academy; three stepsisters, Gloria Gamino of Cedar Park, Angela Crowell of Moddy and Leslie Vasquez of Temple; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.