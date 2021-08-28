BELTON — Services for Fred R. Vaden, 67, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Vaden died Friday, Aug. 27.
He was born Feb. 1, 1954, in Everman to W.T. and Opal Dixon Vaden. He began working when he was 12, and worked for over 30 years at Vaden Drywall with his dad and brother. He later owned his own business, Fred’s Media Blasting. He was also a firearms dealer. He was also a licensed pilot. He was a member of 3C Cowboy Church in Salado.
Survivors include a brother, Frank Vaden; and a sister, Ann Wood.
Memorials may be made to the 3C Cowboy Church, 16258 Gooseneck Road, Salado, TX 76571.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.