William Homer Jackson
William Homer Jackson, 80, of Lubbock, Texas passed away August 10, 2023, in his home surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Homer was born December 29, 1942, in Amarillo to Delmer and Leoda Jackson. He was the second oldest of ten children. After moving to Heidenheimer, he attended school in Academy and graduated in 1961. He graduated from Temple Junior College and then graduated from Abilene Christian College where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education. Two weeks after graduation on June 3rd, 1967, he married Regina Ann Manning of Temple, and they were married for 56 years. After teaching for two years, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served as an instructor in New Jersey and Germany. After serving in the military, they moved to Temple, where he was a teacher and coach for the next ten years. It was during this time that he received his Masters in Administration from Prairie View A&M University. He then moved his family to Gainesville to teach and coach. After a year, a business opportunity led the family to move to Midland. Not long after, he returned to coaching where he spent the next eight years coaching at Midland Christian High School, before beginning a remodeling business that he continued until his retirement to Lubbock in 2019.
Loved ones include spouse Regina Jackson; son David and Anna Jackson of Ellerslie, GA; daughter Kristi and Bobby Sherrard of Lubbock; daughter Kim and Robert Fullerton of Lubbock; son Kevin Jackson of Lubbock; and son Kyle and Janda Jackson of Lubbock; Grandchildren include: Krista Jackson of Seattle, WA; Kayla Estrada (Moises) of Abilene; Patrick Babin of Allentown, PA; Jennifer Babin of Columbus, GA; Hannah, Jake and Jaycee Sherrard of Lubbock; Braden and Gracyn Fullerton of Lubbock; Triston and Austin Jackson of Lubbock; 15 grandchildren one great grandchild. Siblings include: Shirley Whittle of Alabama; T-Bone Jackson of Belton; Barbara Hamrick of Moody; Carolyn Ivy of Troy, Danny Jackson of Mesquite, Doyle Ray of Waco, and Yvonne Lee Campo of Morgans Point. Other family includes one uncle, three aunts and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by mother Leoda Jackson, father Delmer Jackson, stepmother Norma Lee Jackson, brother Wayne Jackson, brother Dwayne Jackson and nephew Jason Jackson.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Greenlawn church of Christ with Gary Truex officiating. Please celebrate the life of Homer by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to the Children’s Home of Lubbock.
Paid Obituary