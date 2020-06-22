Services for Doris E. Swedhin Stahlecker, 90, of Gatesville will be at a later date.
Mrs. Stahlecker died Friday, June 19, at a Gatesville care center.
She was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Buena Vista, Colo., to Walter Edward and Florence A. Cooper Swedhin. She graduated from Rocky Ford High School in Rocky Ford, Colo. She married Andy Stahlecker on Jan. 20, 1952, in Rocky Ford.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, John Stahlecker of Smithville and Earl Stahlecker of Gatesville; four daughters, Crystal Hudson, Virginia Johnston and Dinah Medina, all of Alamosa, Colo., and Viola Stahlecker of Valdez, Alaska; a sister, Yvonne Kunau of Rush, Colo.; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The Meadows, 110 Chicktown Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.