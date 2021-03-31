A Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick Geistman, 70, of Georgetown will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Mr. Geistman died Friday, March 26, in a Temple living center.
He was born May 6, 1950, in Rosebud to Emil Julius and Leveda Bruggman Geistman. He graduated from Rogers High School and from Sam Houston State University. He was a project manager for Hewlett-Packard.
Survivors include a daughter, Amber Harris of Temple; a sister, Patricia Geistman of Cyclone; a brother, Reginald Geistman of Birmingham, Ala.; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio Harper Funeral Home in Temple. A rosary will be recited at 8 p.m.