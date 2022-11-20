Services for Santos Cristino Portillo, 46, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Portillo died Thursday, Nov. 15, at his residence.
He was born March 3, 1976, in Meanguera, Morazan, El Salvador, to Victor Manuel and Teodora Martinez Portillo. He worked as an electrician for In Charge Electric.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Cruz of Temple; six children, Christian Portillo, Johnathon Portillo, and David Gerson, all of Temple, Priscilla Sarhai, Salma Carolina of Austin, and Denis Eliud of El Salvador.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.