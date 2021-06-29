Georgie J. Kotrla, 83, of Temple died Monday, June 28, at a Temple living center.
Services are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 5:49 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.