Services for Milfred Marvin “Mel” Meskill, 73, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Meskill died Sunday, Oct. 4, at his residence.
He was born June 23, 1947, in Prentice, Wis., to Bert Gordon and Mildred Marjorie Lamkin Meskill. He graduated from Fortuna High School in Eureka, Calif. He served in the U.S. Army for 23 years. He married Phyllis Jean Rising on April 30, 1971. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Michael Eugene Meskill and Matther Marvin Meskill; a daughter, Peggy Ann Sharp; a brother, James G. Meskill; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.