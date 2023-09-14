Services for Larry A. Portis Jr., 55, of Waco will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Moody.
Burial will be in The Valley Cemetery in Moody.
Mr. Portis died Sunday, Sept. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 24, 1968, in Temple to Larry A. Portis Sr. and Kathryn Portis. He graduated from Moody High School in 1986. He married Nancy R. Portis. He worked for Envasas, TYC, Bookhaven, M&M Mars, and Coca Cola in Waco.
Survivors include his wife of Waco; a son, Edrick Dawkins of Waco; a daughter, Nikyah Portis of Temple; his father of Temple; two brothers, Manuel Portis and Darryl Portis, both of Temple; and two sisters, Demeatra Johnson and Lanette Porter, both of Temple.
A wake will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.