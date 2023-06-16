WACO — Services for Ethel Lee Allen, 81, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, in DFW Veterans Cemetery in Dallas.
Mrs. Allen died Tuesday, June 6, in Temple.
She was born July 12, 1941, in Navarro County to Asbie and Freddie Mae Selmon. She attended Park High in Kerens. She moved to Belton in 1982 and later moved to Temple. She was a member of Mt. B. Zion Baptist Church in Kerens and Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, where she served as a financial secretary, mission chorus president, Mission 1 vice president and as a member of the finance committee. She worked at the Fort Hood Commissary, Texas Instruments and Educare Community Living. She also worked as a care provider. She was a Worthy Matron of Shiphrah No. 54 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She married the Rev. George Allen on Sept. 24, 1960, in Fort Worth.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four sons, George Allen Jr., Robert Allen, Nathan Allen and Tyrone Allen; a daughter, Theresa Allen; a brother, Robert Selmon; three sisters, Lola Baston, Thelma Garnerway and Carol Littleton; and 18 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.