James Cleveland Adams
James Cleveland Adams of Cypress, Texas died on October 15, 2020 in a hospital in Cypress, Texas.
James was born on November 23, 1943 in Temple, Texas to James Chester and Eunice Inez (Garner) Adams. A memorial service will take place on November 7, 2020 at 1pm at Little River United Methodist Church at 104 N Kings Trail, Little River Academy, Texas, followed by a private, family service at Little River-Wilson Valley Cemetery.
James married Linda Susan Johnson Archibald on September 21, 1985 in Temple, Texas.
James served in the Navy and was employed by Texas Bank in Temple, and retired from the City of Temple, Texas. James has lived in the Little River/Temple area all of his life until moving to Cypress, Texas nearly two years ago.
James is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Foy Green and nephew, Larry Ray Green and nephew-in-law Hugh M. Preston.
Survivors include his wife, Linda of 35 years and two daughters, Alisa Dusterhoff and husband Chris of Franklin, Texas and Vanessa Eixman of Cypress, Texas and one son, John Archibald and wife Allison of Rockwall, Texas, and his sister Maxine Green of Belton, Texas. In addition, James had seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Little River-Wilson Valley Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 457, Little River, Texas 76554, Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice.
