Graveside service for Terry Mack Turner, 63, of Troy, will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at McDowell Cemetery with Holly “Topper” Thornal officiating. Terry died February 6, 2021 at a Temple hospital.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 5 to 7 Pm at Dossman Funeral Home.
Terry Mack Turner was born on January 27, 1958 at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas to T.D. and Pauline (Rush) Turner. He married Julia Winkler on January 28, 1978 and were married for 43 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Owen, and Kenneth Turner; a sister, Paula Pacha and in-laws, Fred, and Gracie Winkler.
He is survived by his wife, Julia (Winkler) Turner; children, Jeannie Elliott and husband Jason of Temple, Terry Daniel Turner and wife Tiffany of Temple and, Sarah Shannon of Temple; three brothers, James Turner of Belton, Delan Turner and wife Pam of Belton and Danny Turner of Odessa; two sisters, Tricia Small and husband Steve of Temple and Ashley Turner of Fort Worth; four grandchildren, Kaitlynn Goode and spouse Jamayne Scott, Kassidy Turner, Shayla Shannon, and Karly Turner all of Temple; one great-grandchild, Haidon Scott of Temple; a brother and sister in-law, Tom and Jean brothers of Lorena; brother in-law, Gordon Winkler of Temple and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
