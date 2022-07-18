Private family services for Corine Mozelle Camp Crews, 102, of Temple will be Saturday at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Crews died Friday, July 15, at a Belton care center.
She was born Aug. 18, 1919, in Newgulf to Lemuel Dale and Madge Anderson Camp. She grew up in South Texas, living in Corpus Christi and Houston before moving to Temple in 1985. She married Paul Crews on June 18, 1938, in Corpus Christi. She worked as a telephone operator. Later she became a registered nurse.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Rosemary C. Kirkland; and a son, Jack R. Crews.
Survivors include a son, Paul G. Crews of Temple; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.