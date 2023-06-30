Services for Barbara Helen Strange Spurlin, 91, of Temple, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Rev. Ridge Adams officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Spurlin died Wednesday, June 28, at a local hospital.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1931, in Holland to Raymon and Patsy Wallace Strange. She graduated from Holland High School and trained as a nurse at the Scott & White School of Professional Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Scott & White. She worked in pediatrics, the emergency room, the treatment room and as a nurse supervisor. She retired in 1996 after 45 years of nursing. . She married Bill Spurlin on July 6, 1951, at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, where she volunteered in the church office. She was a member of Housekeepers and Avalante Study Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Spurlin of Temple and David Spurlin of Houston; a sister, Billie Gilleland; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St., Temple, Texas 76502.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.