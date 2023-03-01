Patricia Ruth Horick
Patricia Ruth Horick, a longtime schoolteacher in Temple Public Schools, died on January 27, 2023, following a long illness. She was 92.
Patsy was born on November 6, 1930, in Brownsville, Texas, to Harry Lee Faulk and Ruth Abney Faulk. She grew up in Brownsville and graduated from Brownsville High School. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
After moving to Waco to teach at the Methodist Children’s Home, she met her future husband, William Howard (Bill) Horick, at a church service. Bill and Patsy were married in Brownsville on July 4, 1953, and moved to Dallas, where Bill graduated from the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University. She served with him in Methodist pastorates across Central Texas, living in Waco, Breckinridge, Copperas Cove, Taylor, Dawson, Lorena, Coolidge, Corsicana, Little River, Evant, Florence and Temple.
During their time in Little River, Patsy resumed her career as an educator, taking a position at Reagan Elementary School, in Temple where she taught kindergarten classes for more than two decades. During her tenure at the school, Patsy also completed a Masters degree in early education from Texas A&M University.
A singer with a strong alto voice, Patsy was a longtime member of the choir at First United Methodist Church in Temple following the couple’s retirement, and at the churches where Bill served as pastor. She was a lifelong lover and protector of animals, and numerous dogs and cats had the good fortune to live under her care over the years.
She lived her final four years at the C.C. Young Senior Living community in Dallas.
Patsy was preceded in death in 2017 by her husband; by her brothers, William A. Faulk, Sr., and Harry L. Faulk, Jr.; and by three sisters-in-law, Betty (Glenn) Faulk, Ann (Horick) Wilkerson, and Judy Belle (Clark) Horick. She is survived by her sons, Wilson R. (Randy) Horick of Nashville, and Ronald G. (Ron) Horick of Dallas; her daughters-in-law, Grace Renshaw and Michele Morgan; her grandchildren Kelsey Horick and Allison Horick of Nashville and Michael Horick of Dallas; brother-in-law Robert Horick, Sr. of Georgetown; sister-in-law Bobbie Ann (Brown) Faulk of Brownsville; and 10 nephews and nieces.
The family will celebrate Patsy’s life at First Methodist Church in Temple at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials honoring Patsy’s memory be directed to the Methodist Children’s Home in Waco (www.mch.org).
Paid Obituary